Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$52.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$42.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.93.

TSE:ATD.B opened at C$43.25 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$36.03 and a 12 month high of C$47.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.61.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

