Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires New Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Globalstar by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 402,395 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 59.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The company had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GSAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

