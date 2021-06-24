Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 50.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Verastem were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSTM. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth $21,607,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,491,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,737,000 after buying an additional 1,153,751 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verastem by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,254,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 841,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verastem by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 510,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTM opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.78. Verastem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $732.37 million, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.54.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

