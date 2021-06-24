Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $103,000 Stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Costamare were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Costamare during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,404,000 after buying an additional 98,080 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 272,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,223,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at about $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.79 and a beta of 1.73. Costamare Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMRE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Costamare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

