Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases New Position in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Vidler Water Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth about $954,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth about $258,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWTR opened at $13.01 on Thursday. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $13.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $239.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a net margin of 100.23% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Vidler Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

