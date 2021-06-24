Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $251.39 million, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.06. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic First Bancorp Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.