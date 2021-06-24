Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 3,250 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of argenx by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $312.15 on Thursday. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $212.66 and a 12-month high of $382.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that argenx SE will post -12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARGX. Wedbush dropped their price target on argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. HC Wainwright upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.21.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

