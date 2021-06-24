Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 253,899 Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 253,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.36% of Mission Produce as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVO stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.47. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $6,653,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $158,410.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard acquired 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 727,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,948 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVO shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mission Produce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

