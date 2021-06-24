Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 361.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,180 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $33,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $69,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,993.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,167 shares of company stock worth $6,494,590. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

OMI opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.23.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

