Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 41,796 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,549 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS opened at $64.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.10.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.37.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

