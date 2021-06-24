Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 127,000 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,057,000 after purchasing an additional 892,470 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,508,000 after purchasing an additional 657,978 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,825,000 after acquiring an additional 271,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 584,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,021,000 after acquiring an additional 249,874 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $97.37 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.37 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.33.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.