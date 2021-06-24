Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 268,623 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,623 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,679,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,138,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 653.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EQH stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

