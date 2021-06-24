Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 44,268 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,268 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,358,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,458,000 after purchasing an additional 289,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Shares of RY opened at $102.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $104.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.8915 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

