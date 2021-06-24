Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 62,500 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,500 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $78,229,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,020,000 after purchasing an additional 582,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,584,000 after purchasing an additional 532,677 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $19,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $111.65 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.65 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $1,537,427.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,333.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $125,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,621.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

