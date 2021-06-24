Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to post ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.51). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $720,223 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,472,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,372,000 after buying an additional 160,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 41,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLO opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.09. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $46.85.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Read More: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.