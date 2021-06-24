AllSafe Hits 24-Hour Volume of $107.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $225,773.46 and $107.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

