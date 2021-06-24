Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Increased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 182.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $15.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,544.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,622. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,555.92. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,395.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

