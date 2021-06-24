AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 94.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,233 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after purchasing an additional 418,486 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $264.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,043. The firm has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $166.00 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.