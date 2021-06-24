AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 46.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,456,000 after acquiring an additional 55,284 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 155,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,854,000 after purchasing an additional 100,580 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in VeriSign by 5.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 76.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

VRSN traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $227.72. 1,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $227.49.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $125,579.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,256.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,034,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,391 shares of company stock worth $7,244,376 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

