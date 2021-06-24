AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 293.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,702 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,277 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PANW traded up $4.78 on Thursday, reaching $373.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,024. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.69.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

