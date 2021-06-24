AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TEL. Citigroup lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

TEL traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.55. 1,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,460. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

