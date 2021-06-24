AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 55,761 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 339.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,761 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.61. 5,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,277,047. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

