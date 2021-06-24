AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 392.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,978. The stock has a market cap of $153.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $100.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

