AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 24,452 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,452 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.07.

NYSE:RCL traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,058. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.17.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.58 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.