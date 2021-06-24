Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENFAU. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth about $11,443,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,990,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth $4,975,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth $1,898,000.

OTCMKTS:ENFAU opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.74.

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

