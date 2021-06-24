Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,096 One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OEPWU. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter worth about $128,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000.

OEPWU stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

