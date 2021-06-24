Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Alstom in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of ALSMY stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. Alstom has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

