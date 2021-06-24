Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Has $33.73 Million Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,000 shares during the quarter. Avaya makes up approximately 20.0% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC owned 1.42% of Avaya worth $33,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 392,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 87,443 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter valued at about $7,248,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Avaya during the first quarter worth about $3,172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 41.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 142,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 8.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period.

NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.87. 4,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,818. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

