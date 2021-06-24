Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 56,904 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after buying an additional 2,948,292 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 639,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after buying an additional 195,589 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Schlumberger stock opened at $32.88 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

