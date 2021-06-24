Amalgamated Bank Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Centene by 4.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Centene by 28.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Centene by 35.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Centene by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CNC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $73.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

