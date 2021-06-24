Amalgamated Bank Has $2.30 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geier Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $82.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $691,828.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,183. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

