Amalgamated Bank Has $2.35 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,613,000 after buying an additional 34,171 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,143,000 after buying an additional 392,325 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 29.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,437,000 after buying an additional 206,692 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 869,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,213,000 after purchasing an additional 63,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,096,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MOH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.17.

MOH opened at $248.49 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $273.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.