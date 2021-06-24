Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,481 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

