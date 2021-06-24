Amalgamated Bank Sells 961 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $390,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,093,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,142 shares of company stock worth $8,421,951. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $120.88 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

