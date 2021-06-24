Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.5% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $956,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,503.82 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,630.08 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,315.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

