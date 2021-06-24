Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $74 million-77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.46 million.

Ambarella stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,352. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -67.90 and a beta of 1.38. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.42.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $626,995.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,060,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

