Ambassador Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,998 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 15.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,846,000 after acquiring an additional 40,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,353.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,297 shares of company stock worth $4,535,854 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Truist raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $312.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.81 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.49, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

