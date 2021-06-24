Ambassador Advisors LLC Invests $4.51 Million in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 94,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,000. Hormel Foods comprises approximately 1.0% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,921,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,173,000 after purchasing an additional 88,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $131,011,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $129,303,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,190,000 after buying an additional 193,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,835. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.71.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,470 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

