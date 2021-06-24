Ambassador Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 522,244 Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 522,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,189,000. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF comprises 3.8% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.58% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the first quarter worth $417,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 241.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TPLC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,728. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.55. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $35.31.

