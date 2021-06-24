Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 21,609 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ambassador Advisors LLC cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,609 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 62.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,399 shares of company stock valued at $6,983,533 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,027. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.87. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

