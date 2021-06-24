Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 467 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after acquiring an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,327 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.78.

PYPL stock traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $292.93. The company had a trading volume of 178,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,292,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.78. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.