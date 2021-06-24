AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other AMC Networks news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,325,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $64.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.26.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

