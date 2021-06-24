Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,982,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.83% of Amcor worth $151,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 40,449 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,126,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 60,625 shares in the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

