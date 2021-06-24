Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ameren by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Ameren by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 154,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 115,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ameren by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 113,748 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren stock opened at $81.69 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.39.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AEE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

