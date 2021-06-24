American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Raised by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,903 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of American Express by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after buying an additional 2,291,101 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of American Express by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after buying an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,086,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP stock traded up $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $167.79. 37,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,842. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $167.14. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

