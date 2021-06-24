American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

