American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Cut by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,644,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth $77,963,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

