Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Amgen were worth $31,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 59.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,236 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $963,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 87.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,847. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.62. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $138.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

