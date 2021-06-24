Analysts Anticipate CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.00 Million

Analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will post $190.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.90 million. CarGurus reported sales of $94.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $753.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $732.59 million to $783.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $863.67 million, with estimates ranging from $788.05 million to $968.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of CARG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 47,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,693. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17. CarGurus has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54.

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $248,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $272,473.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,071 shares of company stock worth $9,515,683 over the last 90 days. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,643,000 after buying an additional 370,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CarGurus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after buying an additional 261,517 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,880,000 after buying an additional 215,994 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.