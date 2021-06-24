Analysts Anticipate Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $374.55 Million

Brokerages predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will announce sales of $374.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $378.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $370.80 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $327.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,983,000 after buying an additional 43,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after buying an additional 123,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,713,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $164.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $165.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

